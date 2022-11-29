Karim Benzema quietens reports of France World Cup return with island escape

While it may seem a world away now, it is not long since one of the headline acts of the headline tournament had to pull out of the action.

Karim Benzema was set to lead an all-star attack into battle alongside Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. In the two games since, France have not struggled for goals, scoring six over against Denmark and Australia.

With France neglecting to call up a replacement to the squad, there were reports that Didier Deschamps may recall Benzema down the line if he regained his fitness.

That idea seemed far-fetched at the time, but now it has been buried by Benzema’s decision to go on holiday to the Caribbean. Benzema was spotted by Marca on the French island of Reunion, where he will relax before returning to work with Real Madrid.

He is thought to be out for a total of three weeks and will be hoping to return to action in Real Madrid’s first fixture back after the break against Real Valladolid, on the 30th of December.

Los Blancos return to work on the 1st of December, although Benzema’s return to work with the team will obviously be later.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping their star forward is back to full fitness for January. While Real Madrid coped well with his absence for the most part, there are doubts about how sustainable their title challenge is long-term without him.