Italy return possible for Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie could be set to leave Barcelona less than six months after joining the club.

The Ivorian midfielder was seen as a huge signing for the club when he joined following the expiration of his AC Milan contract in July. However, the move has failed to work out so far, with the 25-year-old being limited to just seven La Liga appearances so far.

This has led to Kessie becoming unhappy with his situation at the club. He has been rumoured to be interested in a return to Milan, however the Rossoneri are not keen on bringing him back to the club.

However, new reports have suggested that their city rivals could be set to make a move for the Ivorian. Inter are looking to sign him in January on a loan with a mandatory buy option, but sources close to Kessie have stated that any move for the midfielder will not materialise until the end of the season at the earliest.

Kessie is keen to stay and fight for his place in Xavi’s midfield, despite his lack of appearances so far.