Guti takes down Barcelona President Joan Laporta – ‘He bores me’

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has never been far from the limelight, or a microphone for the matter, and former Real Madrid legend Guti has had enough of it.

Guti, who at one stage had been intending on a career in coaching, has recently moved into punditry. Commenting on Champions League games with DAZN, he has also become a guest on El Chiringuito, where controversial remarks are the norm.

In a recent interview, Laporta had explained that the fact that Barcelona had 17 players at the World Cup, was evidence of the good work that Xavi Hernandez was doing at the helm. This was Guti’s riposte.

“His discourse bores me.”

“Even at the World Cup when they talk about the national teams, he has to be there. There is no sense in this desire for prominence. He has it when the team wins, but when he loses he doesn’t.”

“What’s he saying? It’s thanks to Xavi… I don’t see Ferran Torres playing as much either, nor Jordi Alba. Gavi… Xavi is always taking him off for De Jong. That eagerness for protagonism is too much. Let him focus on Barca winning a title this year and leaving the Spanish team alone.”

There is no doubt that Laporta does enjoy the victories as publicly as possible, although that seems normal for most in football.

At a club as politically motivated as Barcelona, appearances matter. While Laporta does seem to enjoy public appearances, he has a talent for it, all Barcelona presidents since Josep Lluis Nunez have had a need to do so in order to maintain their popularity.