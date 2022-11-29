Atletico Madrid agree deal to sell under-fire forward in January

Atletico Madrid have a number of forwards with which their are varying degrees of discontent this season.

Perhaps the only of their attacking options in everyone’s good books is Antoine Griezmann, who is winning the Metropolitano round with his performances following a controversial departure to Barcelona. Joao Felix has not started since September, while Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa remain inconsistent.

Yet it is Matheus Cunha who Los Colchoneros appear to have lost patience with. The Brazilian forward arrived from Hertha Berlin for €26m two summers ago, impressing many with his strong running.

However this season he was expected to have more of a say in the Atleti campaign, converting his running into goals. Missing out on the Brazil squad, his finishing has in fact become more wayward, leaving him with zero goals this season.

With more resources in attack and a need to raise funds through sales, Atletico Madrid have run out of patience with Cunha. Fichajes.net have carried a report from Cadena SER that claims that a deal for Cunha to leave the club in January has already been agreed, although they did not say to whom.

Cunha has made the starting line-up just 14% of the season so far, and has failed to a third of the minutes too. Alongside Joao Felix, who appears to have fallen out with Diego Simeone, Cunha has made his own case to be the sacrificial lamb.