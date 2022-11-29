Analysis: Should PSG extend Lionel Messi’s contract until 2024?

Lionel Messi is being targeted by MLS giants Inter Miami as part of their ambitious transfer plans in 2023.

Messi’s current contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with the French giants still holding an option to extend that by 12 months.

However, there has been no update on his plans in Paris, with speculation continuing over an exit from the Parc des Princes.

Despite an exclusive report from the The Times, of Inter Miami approaching Messi’s representatives, with a recording breaking contract, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed the links.

Leo Messi has not decided his future yet. His camp guarantees that Leo is only focused on the World Cup and there’s no agreement with any club. 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi Inter Miami want Messi and will push; but also PSG will offer Leo a new deal soon. Messi’s decision will be made in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rXQ6bvZvLS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2022

However, PSG are facing a decision over what to do with Messi, as they look at the club’s financial picture, following mega money extensions for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG appear convinced Messi remains a potent force, with 10 assists and seven goals already in Ligue 1 this season, but they are unlikely to offer anything more than an extra 12 months.

With Messi turning 36 next summer, his options in Europe remain limited to a Barcelona return, which would be hamstrung by their financial issues.

Ultimately, Messi is powerful enough to make the final call, despite PSG’s fiscal muscle, and the current signs hint at him still wanting another crack at Europe’s major prizes in 2023/24.