2022 World Cup

Watch: Vincent Aboubakar scores and assists in two-goal Cameroon comeback

Serbia looked as if they may run riot against Cameroon when they went two goals to the good, but Rigobert Song’s introduction of Vincent Aboubakar has turned the game on its head.

Cameroon took the lead in the first-half, but found themselves behind at half-time, after Serbia hit back twice in added time.

Aleksandar Mitrovic then extended the lead in the second half, finishing off a remarkable move. Serbia looked well in control and as if they would find more joy, but Vincent Aboubakar changed the game.

His run in behind beat the offside trap and when he was through on the goalkeeper, finished with a delightful lob.

Shortly thereafter, it was Aboubakar’s movement again that was key to an equaliser, as he set up Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting.

Both sides know their hopes of making it out the group depend on the match, with defeat leaving them all but out.

Posted by

Tags 2022 World Cup Cameroon Serbia Vincent Aboubakar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News