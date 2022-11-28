2022 World Cup

Watch: Serbia score quickfire double in added time to comeback against Cameroon

Serbia and Cameroon both know that points are vital in their second group game. Having lost their first games against Brazil and Switzerland, defeat could leave either side out going into their final match.

Cameroon were struggling to hold back the Serbian tide in the first half, but against the run of play managed to take the lead.

However Serbia hit back in added time of the first half. A floated ball was powered into the corner by Strahinja Pavlovic.

The indomitable lions descended into panic shortly after and just minutes later, they were ahead via star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

It leaves Serbia firmly in control of the match. They had dominated much of the early stages and Cameroon will now be forced to leave more gaps at the back.

There were also questions over the goalkeeping on Milinkovic-Savic’s strike. Back-up goalkeeper Devis Epassy is in the side after Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana left the Cameroon due to disagreements with coach Rigobert Song.

 

