Watch: Casemiro breaks deadlock for Brazil with half-volley screamer

Brazil were looking a little uninspired most of the way through their second World Cup group game against Switzerland, until Casemiro took it upon himself to come up with a moment of inspiration.

Brazil had struggled to create much without Neymar Junior on the pitch, rarely managing to find a way through the Swiss backline. However as the game entered its final ten minutes, Vinicius Junior provided the penultimate pass, before his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro bulleted the ball into the corner.

CASEMIRO THAT WAS SPECIAL. RIDICULOUS HIT. pic.twitter.com/Kut3YPr3YN — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) November 28, 2022

BRAZIL BRILLIANCE This was too nice by Casemiro 🔥🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ahz1eqlLAq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

💥 Casemiro shatters the deadlock! It's a hammer blow to Swiss hopes#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/U9hKhmOHQg — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 28, 2022

Vinicius had had a goal ruled out for offside just past the hour mark, chalking off a lovely move in finish. He showed the composure and presence in front of goal that has become the norm for him over the past 12 months.

Brazil might not be winning in entirely convincing fashion, but as so many World Cups have demonstrated, it is not the most entertaining teams that tend to do so.