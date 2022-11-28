Watch: Cameroon take the lead against Serbia against the run of play

Cameroon have got themselves ahead in their decisive second group game against Serbia.

The European side had started the match on the front foot, looking increasingly dangerous as the match progressed. Cameroon were given a warning sign after Aleksandar Mitrovic thumped the post with a jinking run.

It was the indomitable lions who took the lead though, a set-piece paying dividends and sparking wild celebrations.

CAMEROON TAKES THE LEAD 🇨🇲 On the biggest stage, Jean-Charles Castelletto scores his first goal for Cameroon 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HXK05nuClm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Castelletto gives Cameroon the lead 🇨🇲 Cameroon 1-0 Serbia 🇷🇸pic.twitter.com/ejrefAqgaV — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 28, 2022

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬! 🙌 The whole bench joins the celebrations as Jean-Charles Castelletto scores his first-ever goal for his country #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/aJi3nLx9LY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 28, 2022

It leaves Serbia in desperate need of a response. Defeat against Cameroon would leave matters out of their own hands going into the final group game, knowing they would be required to beat Switzerland and swing the goal difference in their favour.

Cameroon are equally aware that anything but victory would make matters almost impossible for them. A draw would require them to beat Brazil to have any chance of making the knockout stages. Brazil take on Switzerland later in the day at 17:00 CEST, with both sides no doubt watching on keenly.