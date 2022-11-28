2022 World Cup

Watch: Cameroon take the lead against Serbia against the run of play

Cameroon have got themselves ahead in their decisive second group game against Serbia.

The European side had started the match on the front foot, looking increasingly dangerous as the match progressed. Cameroon were given a warning sign after Aleksandar Mitrovic thumped the post with a jinking run.

It was the indomitable lions who took the lead though, a set-piece paying dividends and sparking wild celebrations.

It leaves Serbia in desperate need of a response. Defeat against Cameroon would leave matters out of their own hands going into the final group game, knowing they would be required to beat Switzerland and swing the goal difference in their favour.

Cameroon are equally aware that anything but victory would make matters almost impossible for them. A draw would require them to beat Brazil to have any chance of making the knockout stages. Brazil take on Switzerland later in the day at 17:00 CEST, with both sides no doubt watching on keenly.

