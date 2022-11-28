Watch: Aleksandar Mitrovic bags 2nd World Cup goal as Serbia rip Cameroon to shreds

Serbia went a goal down to Cameroon in their second World Cup group game, but have stormed back to take control of the match. They have done so playing excellent football too.

Jean-Charles Castelleto’s header against the run of play gave Cameroon the lead and it looked as they may take control briefly. However Serbia stormed back in stoppage time in the first half, scoring a quickfire double.

Not much changed in the second, as Serbia continued to cause havoc for the Cameroon defence. Aleksandar Mitrovic was the beneficiary.

It was only a matter of time 🔥 Aleksandar Mitrović makes it THREE for Serbia 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/5EbeUhjNLy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022

Mitrovic finishes a superb Serbia move. Not sure is Serbia or Spain 🇨🇲 Cameroon 1-3 Serbia 🇷🇸pic.twitter.com/3Xwt3HDhf2 — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 28, 2022

Aleksandar Mitrović! The all-time Serbian goalscorer capped off this lovely move with his first goal in the 2022 World Cup 👏#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y3KL8cdZs5 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 28, 2022

Serbia will be aware that goal difference could be a crucial factor in their final match against Switzerland. If Switzerland are beaten by Brazil, then a draw may well be enough against the Swiss to make it through to the knockout stages for Serbia. At the same time, Cameroon must throw caution to the wind in order to rescue a point from the match.