Tottenham to compete with Premier League rival for Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak has recently signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid, but continues to be the object of transfer speculation linking him with a move to England.

Tottenham Hotspur are seeking out a replacement for current number one Hugo Lloris, who is out of contract in 2024, as Antonio Conte looks to solidify the position.

However Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is also out of contract next summer, and it seems no secret that the Red Devils are looking for another goalkeeper too.

Oblak signed a new deal until 2028 with Los Rojiblancos this season, but Todofichajes say that the club’s desire to raise money from sales could end up making a deal possible. The Slovenian himself is open to a move elsewhere, who could be available for as little as €30m.

It would seem less likely that United would go for Oblak than Spurs. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is not known for his ability with his feet or his sweeping capabilities, and Erik ten is more likely to go for an alternative that first his stylistic preferences more closely.