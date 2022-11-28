The Times double down on Lionel Messi claim by revealing two potential teammates

Lionel Messi’s future was always bound to be a point of intense speculation, with his contract trickling down at Paris Saint-Germain. Conflicting reports have emerged about his future in recent days.

It seems that three teams are pursuing a deal with Messi after the World Cup; his current club, PSG, Barcelona and Inter Miami. The Times have recently claimed that Messi will join the MLS side next summer, a story that was shot down by Fabrizio Romano amongst others.

Yet The Times have doubled down on their reporting. Sport referenced the English newspaper, which has gone on to claim that two of Messi’s former Barcelona teammates could join him in the Catalan capital.

Luis Suarez is currently a free agent, after a brief spell with his first club Nacional in Montevideo, Uruguay, in the lead up to the World Cup.

Cesc Fabregas signed for Italian Serie B side Como in the summer, on a deal running until 2024, although it is not thought that he would be impeded from joining Inter Miami. This would mark a change of tack for Fabregas, who was thought to be embarking on his coaching journey at Como as his playing career winds down.

Both Fabregas and Suarez trained at Barcelona’s facilities this summer while they were free agents. It is well known that Messi, Suarez and Fabregas share a close friendship, as do their families.

It must be remarked that the chronology of these reports is somewhat strange. Messi and Suarez are both involved in tense World Cup campaigns with their respective nations, thus it would be surprising if either were making decisions on the future currently.