The numbers behind Jordi Alba’s player of the match performance against Germany

Spain have been impressive over the first two games of the World Cup, although they faded a little in the final stages against Germany. One of the defining traits of this Spain side has been their lack of stars and through those two games, perhaps their best performer has come from an unexpected player – Jordi Alba.

The Barcelona left-back has been heavily criticised over the years and has been playing a rotational role for Barcelona this season. Some were of the opinion that he should not have been on the plane to Qatar.

However Alba started the game against Costa Rica in excellent form, providing a constant threat on the flank and assisting Marco Asensio’s goal.

Against Germany, Alba provided the crucial pass into Alvaro Morata for the opening goal.

What an assist, what a build-up, what a goal😪 pic.twitter.com/kCesrvGjpb — Juhel (@The_Flea30) November 27, 2022

After the match, he was presented with the player of the match award. Based on his statistics, it was well-deserved.

Jordi Alba's game by numbers vs Germany: 96 touches

86.76% passing accuracy

9 ball recoveries

7 final third entries

7 duels won

5 tackles

2 chances created

1 shot

1 interception

1 clearance

1 assist 🍷 pic.twitter.com/oAKfTJ2rAL — Squawka (@Squawka) November 27, 2022

Speaking to Sport after the match, Alba sounded disappointed, but was taking the positives from the match.

“We had moments. Sometimes we rushed with the ball, but we continued with the same game plan as always. Germany are a great team and many factors influence the game. The team has given everything and we depend on ourselves to get through. Now, [we continue] on the same path as always. Our confidence is intact and it is the path to follow.”

Spain face Japan on Thursday at 20:00 CEST, and barring disaster, will qualify for the knockout phases, likely top too. Alba’s form is an encouraging sign for Luis Enrique though, where the defence is perhaps the key area of weakness on paper.

Alba’s showings for Spain will no doubt raise questions about his selection for Barcelona. Despite Alejandro Balde’s form, it will become difficult for Xavi Hernandez to continue dropping Alba if this form continues.