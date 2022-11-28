Sergio Busquets to be rested for Japan World Cup clash

Spain boss Luis Enrique will rest captain Sergio Busquets for their 2022 World Cup clash with Japan.

La Roja face Japan in their final group match on December 1, in Al Rayyan, and they need a positive result at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Enrique’s side head into the game on top of Group E, with four points from two games, ahead of Japan, Costa Rica and Germany, and Busquets will not be risked.

The Barcelona veteran picked up Spain’s first booking of the competition, in the 1-1 draw against Germany, and a caution against Japan, would rule him out of a potential last 16 game.

As per reports from Marca, Enrique has also taken the decision to give the 34-year-old a timely break, as he balances the demands of three games inside eight days.

Atletico Madrid skipper Koke is set to replace him in the starting line up with Rodri remaining in defence for Enrique.