Ronald Araujo’s World Cup return delayed by injury

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo’s will not feature for Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup unless they reach the knockout stages.

Diego Alonso’s side have struggled in Qatar, with an opening 0-0 Group H draw against South Korea, followed up by a 2-0 defeat to Portugal in Lusail.

That result puts Portugal into the last 16 with Uruguay needing a positive result in their final group match up against old foes Ghana.

However, any chance of Araujo featuring against Black Stars appears to be reducing, as he continues to recover from an ongoing thigh injury in Qatar.

Alonso firmly rejected a breakdown in communication over Araujo’s rehabilitation, with La Blaugrana sending physios to the Middle East to work with the Uruguay medical staff, following surgery in September for the 23-year-old.

According to reports from Marca, Araujo has been ruled out until the knockout rounds, with Uruguay uncertain about making it out of the group in the coming days.