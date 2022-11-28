Portugal seal 2022 World Cup last 16 spot as Cristiano Ronaldo dominates the headlines

Portugal have become the third nation to seal their place in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup after a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

The Euro 2016 winners kicked off their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 win over Ghana in their Group H opener, as Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock from the penalty spot.

However, Fernando Santos’ side were forced to battle with Uruguay in Lusail, with chances at a premium at both ends before the break.

Portugal seized the initiative after the break to take the lead on 54 minutes in controversial style.

Bruno Fernandes’ cross appeared to take a slight flick off Ronaldo to take it past Sergio Rochet but the goal was eventually awarded to the former.

Fernades wrapped the win in added time, with another Portuguese spot kick in the tournament, to ease them into the knockout stages.

If Portugal finish top of Group H, they will face the runners up from Group G, which is currently Switzerland.

