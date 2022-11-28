Neymar hails Brazil hero Casemiro following Switzerland win

Injured Brazil star Neymar praised teammate Casemiro for his match winner against Switzerland in 2022 World Cup action.

Brazil joined France and Portugal in confirming their place in the last 16 in Qatar after just two group games played.

Richarlison’s brace eased them to a 2-0 win over Serbia in their Group G opener with Neymar forced off late in the game with an ankle injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has undergone an intense period of rehabilitation with head coach Tite confident he will be fit for the knockout stages of the tournament next month.

However, despite Neymar regularly providing the spark for Brazil, it was the unlikely figure of Manchester United midfield lynchpin Casemiro who fired home the winner against the Swiss.

“He’s been the best midfielder in the world for a long time”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“Casemiro is the best midfielder in the world, I am certain of that.”

Brazil are likely to rest certain players for their final group match, against Cameroon on December 2, and veteran campaigner Casemiro could be handed a break by Tite.

