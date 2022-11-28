Luis Enrique highlights ‘campaign’ against two Spain players

Spain came out of Sunday night’s blockbuster tie against Germany with a 1-1 draw that leaves them firmly in control of their group. There was something of a bittersweet feeling about the match for La Roja though, knowing that perhaps they might have sent out a statement with a win.

That was certainly the sound coming out of Jordi Alba’s tone when he spoke after the match. He was one of the big positives for Spain, remaining clean without the ball and providing a threat from left-back with it. His ball found Alvaro Morata for the opener.

Speaking to Sport after the match, Spain manager Luis Enrique explained that Alba’s performances were the norm.

“He’s a very high-level player, just like Busi, there is a campaign and it’s normal, people get tired of veterans. I select them because they’re spectacular. Jordi Alba is the best full-back in the world in the last third of the field, just like Busi, they’ve been trying to retire him for many years. Hopefully we’ll convince him to continue to another World Cup.”

Both Alba and Busquets have been heavily questioned for Barcelona, but continue to look good under Luis Enrique. In particular, some wondered if Alba should go to the World Cup, given he has not been a regular for Barcelona this season and the likes of Alex Moreno have been at a high level.

Perhaps their performances for Spain may bring more questions about their usage for Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez has seen good performances from both, but also dips in form and both look far more comfortable for Spain.