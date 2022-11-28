Luis Enrique drops World Cup ‘final’ hint over Germany

Luis Enrique is confident of facing Germany again at the 2022 World Cup next month.

La Roja looked set to be on the verge of booking their spot in the last 16, in their group stage meeting, with Hansi Flick’s side in Al Khor, before Niclas Fullkrug hammered home a late equaliser.

A draw keeps Spain top of Group E, with four points from two games, and they will need a positive result against Japan to confirm their knockout place.

Enrique was asked about his view on Germany, following their clash, and he is confident the four times winners will still have a major role to play in Qatar.

“We arranged for the World Cup final on December 18. Being in the same group, the possibility of meeting again on the pitch would only come in the final”, he joked via his Twitch fan interview, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I hope that prediction comes true.”

Spain take on Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 1, and a win see them finish as group winners, ahead of facing the runners up from Group F, which is currently Morocco.