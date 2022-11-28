Karim Benzema linked with sensational World Cup return

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema could be in line to make a sensational return to France’s 2022 World Cup squad.

The 34-year-old has struggled with minor injuries since the start of the campaign with Los Blancos resting him ahead of the Qatar showpiece.

However, he was eventually forced to pull out of the Les Bleus panel, after suffering a thigh injury in training in Qatar, in a major blow to Didier Deschamps’ plans.

Deschamps has been hit by a string of injury withdrawals for the defending champions but Benzema is eligible to return to the Middle East.

Reports from RMC Sport, via Diario AS, claim Benzema will return to full training in Madrid in the coming days, and Deschamps’ decision not to call up a replacement would permit a return.

France have already secured their place in the last 16, ahead of facing Tunisia in their final game in Group D, on November 30.