Juventus interested in Spain star Nico Williams

Premier League giants Liverpool could be challenged in their 2023 move for Athletic Club forward Nico Williams.

Williams has established himself as a first team pick for the Basque side in the last 12 months and broke into the La Roja senior team at the start of 2022/23.

Luis Enrique has been impressed by the 20-year-old attacker, with the former Barcelona coach including him in Spain’s 26-man squad, for the 2022 World Cup.

Enrique has utilised him off the bench in both of Spain’s group games so far in Qatar and he is attracting transfer interest from across Europe.

Previous reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net claimed Liverpool will send scouts to watch him in the Middle East, as part of their wider plan to make a possible January bid.

According to fresh reports from Diario AS, Serie A superpower Juventus are also interested in a move for him, with Athletic Club willing to hold out for his full €50m purchase clause.