Gareth Bale rejects retirement rumours ahead of World Cup test

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has insisted he is not considering retirement after the 2022 World Cup.

Bale is captaining Wales at their first World Cup appearance since 1958, but Rob Page’s side have struggled in Qatar.

An opening 1-1 draw with the USA in Group B was followed up with a 2-0 defeat to Iran in their second game in the Middle East.

Wales need to beat age old foes England in their final game, in Al Rayyan tomorrow, and hope Iran and USA draw, if they want to reach the last 16.

The 33-year-old is under contract with Los Angeles FC until June 2023, with the MLS side retaining an option to extend his deal, and Bale has no plans to stop, as per reports from Diario AS.

Bale offered a firm ‘no’ when asked if he was planning to hang up his boots for Wales after the World Cup as he focuses on securing a historic result against England.