Fabrizio Romano says Lionel Messi reports are wide of the mark

The World Cup might be the only thing on Lionel Messi’s mind currently, but unless Argentina can improve, he may be forced to deal with the other pressing issue sooner rather than later. With Messi’s contract up at the end of the season, speculation is steadily rising on where the superstar might end up next season.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Messi had agreed a deal to take him to Inter Miami next season, one of the teams most closely linked the Argentine.

Speaking to Caught Offside for his exclusive column, Fabrizio Romano was able to confirm directly that this was not the case.

“I had the chance to speak with people close to Lionel Messi and the message from his camp is very clear – he has not decided his future, he has not agreed a deal with any club, there are no advanced negotiations with any club.”

“And it’s important to say he’s 100% focused on the World Cup with Argentina, not on transfer negotiations. Nothing will happen until 2023. Then he will decide his future.”

The idea that Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami are the three destinations under consideration is accurate though.

“It’s true that Inter Miami want Messi, and they are planning for him in their future. They want him as part of their team, but at the moment nothing is agreed. It’s also important to say that Paris Saint-Germain want to keep him for one more season, and they are trying to extend his contract. We also know Barcelona want to bring him back, but there are no negotiations yet.”

“These are the three possibilities for Messi, but nothing is decided yet. Reports saying it’s done or it’s close are wide of the mark, as far as I understand from talking to Messi’s people. This is the situation and I’ll keep looking into it to keep you posted.”

Messi will turn 36 next summer. It may well be that he waits until the end of the season, to make his decision. Should he win another Champions League with PSG, Messi may decide that there is little else left for him to achieve.