Crown Princess of Spain has supposed crush on Barcelona starlet Gavi

Gavi has been winning the hearts of many Barcelona and Spain fans for just over a year, since he made the jump to senior football, not least those of the royal family in Spain.

Diario AS say that Crown Princess Leonor has something of a crush on the minute midfielder. According to their information, her school folder is covered in photos of the Spain international.

The Princess of Asturias attends the Atlantic School in Glamorgan, Wales, where many royals from various countries have had their education. She is next in line to the Spanish throne.

Her father and the presiding King of Spain, Felipe the sixth, is currently in Doha, Qatar, where he has been supporting the Spanish national team, heading down to the dressing room to congratulate La Roja after their 7-0 win over Costa Rica last Wednesday.

It was noted that he had a shirt signed by Gavi in a size much smaller than his own, which some have speculated might be for his 17-year-old daughter. Leonor is a year younger than Gavi, who turned 18 earlier this year.

Gavi’s rise to the summit of world football – playing and starting in a World Cup for one of the favourites – has already been meteoric. The glamour that comes off the pitch is trailing not far behind.