Barcelona working on Alejandro Balde contract extension

Barcelona are working on another contract extension with talks ongoing with Alejandro Balde.

Balde has emerged as a first team star since the start of the 2022/23 season after being drafted into the senior squad permanently by Xavi.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a long term replacement for Jordi Alba at left back with the club confident of retaining him in future.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are prepared to increase his salary, with his contract extended from 2024 to 2028, with a $1bn release clause for the La Roja international.

Balde was drafted into Spain’s 2022 World Cup squad, following an injury to Valencia captain Jose Luis Gaya, with Luis Enrique bringing him off the bench in their first two group games in Qatar.

Barcelona are set to prioritise renewals over transfers in January, as they aim to reduce a bloated wage bill, with squad player sales at the start of 2023.