Barcelona opted for Ferran Torres in January over Spain teammate – Fabrizio Romano

While perhaps Spain’s best-performing player over their first two matches, Jordi Alba, is currently in the process of being edged towards the exit door, it has been revealed that one of their other high-performing players was a target for Barcelona last year.

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo was one of the standouts against Costa Rica in Spain’s 7-0 victory, notching a goal and assist. That goal was the crucial first and he was also accurate with 88% of his passes.

While all of Spain’s players were less spectacular in their 1-1 draw against Germany, Olmo was still one of the more dangerous. His shot forced Manuel Neuer into an excellent save onto the bar early on. Spain’s goal was assisted by Alba, but Olmo created the space and fed the left-back in the build-up.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Barcelona were keen to bring him to Camp Nou not too long ago.

“Strongest interest was from Barcelona one year ago, in 2021; but then they invested €55m on Ferran Torres so nothing happened. I think he could be great for Premier League too; but there’s nothing imminent or close as of today.”

Romano made those comments on his exclusive substack column. Olmo is coming off a long-term injury but has recovered well, looking sharp in the early stages of the tournament.

Torres’ signing seemed to make a lot of sense for Barcelona at the time. However it has come under question far more this season. Following a poor run of form in La Liga, Torres lost his place to a combination of Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha. With the Blaugrana now stacked in his position, some might wonder if Olmo might have made more sense as a different style of forward.