Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez defends Qatar against ‘prejudice’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is in Qatar to take in some of the World Cup matches before returning to work at the Ciutat Esportiva, and has once again raised his head above the parapet in order to defend the country.

Xavi lived in Qatar for six years after living in Barcelona, after playing for and managing Al-Sadd. He has been a vocal defender of the country in recent years, even saying that the Qatari monarch system worked better than democracy in Spain.

Talking to Marca, Xavi once again claimed that the media narrative surrounding the country was unfounded.

“It is very good for Arab culture to be able to make itself known to the world. There is a lot of prejudice. People are seeing what Qatar is, beyond the prejudices and unfair criticism that has been made about this country and this region. I think people will take very good memories with from Qatar.”

While people may well have a good time in Qatar, that has never been in question. Xavi fails to address the thousands of migrant workers who have been unfairly paid, forced to work in unsound conditions, and ultimately have lost their lives. Numerous workers have also been sequestered in Qatar, having had their passports removed from them.

That is without touching on the lack of equal rights for the LGBTQI+ community, who can be arrested simply for existing.