(WATCH) Dani Olmo superbly denied by Manuel Neuer as Spain test Germany

Spain have found their chances reduced in the opening stages of their 2022 World Cup showdown with Germany.

La Roja can secure their place in the last 16 with a win against Hansi Flick’s side at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor but opportunities have been reduced.

Dani Olmo has come closest to breaking the deadlock for Luis Enrique’s charges with his early thunderbolt superbly batted away by Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer after seven minutes.

That chance failed to trigger a flow of chances for either side with Spain bossing possession by 65% to 35% as Antonio Rudiger saw a header ruled out for offside.

A draw on the night would be a better result for Spain, as it moves them onto four points from two games played, however, Germany are likely to need a win in their final game against Costa Rica.

If Spain top Group E they will face the runners up from Group F with Morocco currently in pole position.

