Watch: Bedlam ensues after Lionel Messi goal – in Bangladesh

Lionel Messi’s 64th-minute strike against Mexico was a goal heard throughout the world, as he struck Argentina into the lead in their crucial group game on Saturday night European time. Not least in Bangladesh.

The scenes of celebration, the noise, the tears of Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, were all testament to just how much the goal meant for the Albiceleste. It was a goal without borders though too, after a video emerged of similar scenes in Dakar, Bangladesh.

Messi has historically had a large following in Bangladesh and India, with the passion for him almost unmatched anywhere else outside of Argentina itself.

In Madrid, there were also scenes of celebration from the large expatriate community too, where Argentine fans gathered to serenade their team from a distance.

Equally in the stands, Messi’s nearest and dearest were feeling the love following the goal too.

messi’s family reaction after his goal IM IN TEARS😭😭 pic.twitter.com/miZKwarn16 — 🇦🇷 (@96temps) November 27, 2022

It is the unique stage of the World Cup that provides universal and simultaneous scenes through the globe, connecting people in a way that few, if any, other events can claim to.