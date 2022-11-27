(WATCH) Alvaro Morata edges Spain ahead against Germany

Spain have grabbed the chance to storm into a 1-0 lead in their 2022 World Cup showdown with Germany.

La Roja can seal their place in the last 16 with a win against Hansi Flick’s side at the Al Bayt Stadium but chances at both ends have been few and far between.

Dani Olmo came closest to breaking the deadlock before the break for Luis Enrique’s side as his early thunderbolt was superbly saved by Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer after seven minutes.

Spain were forced to rely on Unai Simon to deny Joshua Kimmich after the restart before Enrique threw on Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

It just got even tougher for Germany as Morata opens the scoring with a clever finish! 👏#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 27, 2022

Despite not starting, it was the Los Rojibalncos striker who made the key difference as he confidently steered home Jordi Alba’s cross.

A win for Spain puts them on track to top Group E with Germany facing a possible second successive group stage exit at the World Cup.

Images via Getty Images