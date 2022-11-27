Real Madrid pair tipped to replace injured Brazil stars in Qatar

Real Madrid duo Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao could be drafted into Brazil’s 2022 World Cup starting XI against Switzerland.

The five times winners kicked off their campaign in Qatar with a 2-0 win over Serbia last time out, but the victory came at a cost for Tite, with Neymar Jr and Danilo injured.

Neymar is expected to be back in contention to feature in the knockout stages, if Brazil qualify out of Group G, with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar suffering another injury at a World Cup.

According to reports from Marca, Tite is now assessing his options ahead of facing the Swiss in Doha tomorrow, with his Los Blancos stars tipped to start.

Militao is expected to get the nod to replace Danilo at right back, ahead of veteran campaigner Dani Alves, with Rodrygo filling Neymar’s role, alongside clubmate Vinicius Junior.

A win for Brazil would put them through to the knockout stages, with a group game to spare, ahead of taking on Cameroon on December 2.