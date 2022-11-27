Predicted XIs Spain-Germany: Luis Enrique to maintain faith in Marco Asensio

Spain face Germany at 20:00 CEST on Sunday night in the headline fixture of the World Cup’s action from the second round of group games. La Roja can secure qualification with a victory but Germany know they must likely win in order to retain a good chance of making it through to the Round of 16.

The big questions in Spain have revolved around what Luis Enrique will change from an almost perfect performance against Costa Rica, beating Los Ticos 7-0 on Wednesday. The Asturian manager said during the week that he did not think he had ever repeated a line-up, meaning changes are likely to occur.

According to Marca, there will be two changes in defence. Cesar Azpilicueta and Rodri Hernandez are likely to drop out for Dani Carvajal and Eric Garcia.

Perhaps the headline from that line-up is that Marco Asensio keeps his place, ahead of Alvaro Morata in a central role.

Sport feel that Luis Enrique continue with Asensio too, but on the left, while Morata returns to the line-up at the expense of Dani Olmo.

They also predict the same defensive changes, although with Pau Torres returning to the line-up instead of Eric Garcia.

For Hansi Flick’s Germany, there are a number of questions, not least in defence. Nicklas Sule is likely to start, although Sport seem him returning to central defence with Thilo Kehrer a more mobile option there. Marca feel he will come into the middle.

Significantly, the Catalan daily feel that Leroy Sane will be fit to start, which would add extra edge and pace to the German line-up.