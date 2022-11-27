Lionel Messi linked with incredible Inter Miami move in 2023

Lionel Messi is being targeted by MLS giants Inter Miami as part of a sensational 2023 transfer.

Messi’s current deal at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with the French giants retaining an option to extend that by 12 months.

However, there has been no confirmation over what his plans are in Paris, with speculation continuing over a possible move away from the Parc des Princes.

As per an exclusive report from the The Times, Inter Miami have already approached Messi’s representatives, with a contract offer that would make him the highest paid player in MLS history.

Inter Miami are rumoured to be optimistic over securing a deal, despite Barcelona’s ongoing interest in bringing him back to the Camp Nou next summer.

La Blaugrana’s continuing financial issues have not eased enough to facilitate a return for Messi despite their attempts to release up to eight players in the coming months.