Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter

The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.

Speaking after Iran managed a heroic victory over Wales in the dying embers of stoppage time, Jurgen Klinsmann highlighted Iranian gamesmanship. The phrase that heated up many was ‘that’s their culture’.

Klinsmann was hammered on social media for his comments, which many found offensive and lacking in basis.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz responded with a scything post on both his Twitter and his Instagram page where he accused Klinsmann of arrogance and prejudice against him.

Queiroz invited Klinsmann to the Iran camp to learn about their culture, but demanded that the former German striker resign from his position as part of the FIFA Technical Study Group before doing so. The Technical Study Group is a body put together by FIFA in order to analyse matches and the World Cup as a whole to see how the game is progressing, where Klinsmann works alongside the likes of Alberto Zaccheroni, Faryd Mondragon and Sunday Oliseh.

Queiroz has been increasingly frustrated by the questions levelled at him by the Western media during the World Cup. The Portuguese coach has been quizzed on the current social unrest in Iran as protestors are executed by the Iranian regime for their demands of freedom of speech and expression.

