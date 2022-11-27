Iran coach Carlos Queiroz demands resignation from Jurgen Klinsmann on Twitter

The World Cup punditry rarely fails to upset someone, but it is equally occasional that a national team coach responds directly to criticism on social media. Yet that was the case for Carlos Queiroz, as he demanded Jurgen Klinsmann quit his job after what he described as ‘prejudiced’ comments.

Speaking after Iran managed a heroic victory over Wales in the dying embers of stoppage time, Jurgen Klinsmann highlighted Iranian gamesmanship. The phrase that heated up many was ‘that’s their culture’.

"that's their culture" – host of BBC's #WorldcupQatar2022 prompts Klinsmann, star of the melodramatic in his time, to accuse Iran of using sinister oriental ways in beating Wales



they even go after the Guatemalan referee



NB: how many teams does the UK have again? https://t.co/G7SRZ5vcAI pic.twitter.com/5vsXKjcaqD — Andrew Hammond (@Hammonda1) November 25, 2022

Klinsmann was hammered on social media for his comments, which many found offensive and lacking in basis.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz responded with a scything post on both his Twitter and his Instagram page where he accused Klinsmann of arrogance and prejudice against him.

Dear Jurgen; You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right? Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority.

(…) pic.twitter.com/JAq0l7Yp6n — Carlos Queiroz (@Carlos_Queiroz) November 26, 2022

Carlos Queiroz responds to Jurgen Klinsmann's "culture" comments on the BBC yesterday. #Qatar2022 https://t.co/Kca70zZ1mN pic.twitter.com/exXtfT4QJW — Martin Lowe (@Martin_Lowe_) November 26, 2022

At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp. Carlos — Carlos Queiroz (@Carlos_Queiroz) November 26, 2022

Queiroz invited Klinsmann to the Iran camp to learn about their culture, but demanded that the former German striker resign from his position as part of the FIFA Technical Study Group before doing so. The Technical Study Group is a body put together by FIFA in order to analyse matches and the World Cup as a whole to see how the game is progressing, where Klinsmann works alongside the likes of Alberto Zaccheroni, Faryd Mondragon and Sunday Oliseh.

Queiroz has been increasingly frustrated by the questions levelled at him by the Western media during the World Cup. The Portuguese coach has been quizzed on the current social unrest in Iran as protestors are executed by the Iranian regime for their demands of freedom of speech and expression.