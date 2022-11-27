2022 World Cup

Germany respond to deny Spain key World Cup win

Spain missed out on the chance to seal their last 16 place at the 2022 World Cup as Germany battled back to seal a 1-1 draw in Al Khor.

La Roja looked set to book their knockout spot against Hansi Flick’s side at the Al Bayt Stadium but the four time winners rallied in the final stages to grab a draw.

Substitute Alvaro Morata finally broke the deadlock on the night for Spain as he neatly finished off Jordi Alba’s cross on the hour mark.

Spain looked to close out the win in the final moments, but a late change also from Germany proved crucial for Flick too, as Lukas Fullkrug came off the bench to hammer home an equaliser.

A draw means Spain end the night on four points from two games as Germany are back on track in their push to avoid another group stage exit at the World Cup.

