Fabrizio Romano provides inside track on Kylian Mbappe departure timeline

If all is not well at home, Kylian Mbappe is doing a fairly good job of hiding it in Qatar. The French forward tops the goalscoring charts in the World Cup with three goals so far, after a match-winning performance against Denmark to send France through to the knockout round.

He has been performing impressively for Paris Saint-Germain this season too, despite intense speculation that he is not content at the Parc des Princes. Some have even linked him with a move in the winter transfer window.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his Substack column, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that he was not thinking of making any changes at this moment.

“Kylian Mbappe made headlines earlier in the season as he was unhappy with certain aspects of his situation at Paris Saint-Germain, but for now he is only focused on the World Cup.”

Any move may have to wait until summer though.

“Really, there is nothing else going on and nothing will happen in January as PSG guarantee he’s not for sale. In the summer, the situation will be clarified but now his full focus is on the World Cup.”

With no certainty over the future of Lionel Messi beyond next summer either, it could be a seismic summer in Paris. While it was never likely to be a long-term thing, it seems increasingly unlikely that all three of that star-studded front line with Neymar Junior can coexist for too much longer. Which one departs will be the question that the PSG hierarchy must answer.