Fabrizio Romano explains Xavi Hernandez position on Sergio Busquets

It is no secret that Barcelona have been on the hunt for a pivote to replace Sergio Busquets in the coming years. However Xavi Hernandez may well try to mend and make do in his midfield for next season at least.

Busquets is 35 next summer and his contract is up at the end of the season. The suggestion is that any new deal would have to include a significant wage cut for Busquets should he want to continue – the club was not intending on offering him an extension.

Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column that Xavi has full faith in Busquets ability to continue at Barcelona.

“Xavi is very happy with Sergio Busquets. He’s convinced he can do very well for the club for one more season; but it also depends on Busquets.”

“A decision will be made in 2023 and not now. There’s a chance for him to continue for one more year as Xavi will push for that, but Busquets has also proposals from MLS.”

It appears that the Blaugrana are convinced that Frenkie de Jong will not be that replacement, and Xavi has consistently stated that he prefers de Jong operating further up the field.

With any expensive signing – a Busquets replacement will not come cheap – up in the air at Barcelona due to the club’s struggles with the salary limit, retaining Busquets may make some sense.

He has shown for Spain on numerous occasions that he can still perform to a high level in the right system. Whether Xavi can provide that very delicate ecosystem for Busquets to thrive in is the question.