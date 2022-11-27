Dani Carvajal starts as Spain face World Cup showdown with Germany

Spain boss Luis Enrique makes just one starting change as his team take on Germany in 2022 World Cup action.

La Roja set a new national record in the opening fixture in Qatar, via an incredible 7-0 win over Costa Rica, with Hansi Flick’s Germany losing 2-1 to Japan.

Enrique has opted for Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal at right back, instead of Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta, with the other ten starters against Los Ticos retaining their places.

🚨 OFICIAL | ¡¡ASÍ SALIMOS ANTE ALEMANIA!! 👥 Este es el once inicial planteado por @LUISENRIQUE21 para el partidazo de esta noche ante @DFB_Team. 🥰 Tenemos un equipazo, ¿eh? ¡¡Vamos a por el triunfo, chicos!! #VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/LnCvdEXlwR — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 27, 2022

Flick has mirrored Enrique’s stance, with just one change from their defeat to Japan, as Thilo Kehrer replaces Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck in defence.

Bayern Munich trio Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala lead their attack with the latter picked out by Spain star Dani Olmo as a key threat for Germany.

Spain have an impressive recent record against Germany, including a 6-0 win in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, and memorable victories in Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup, on route to winning both competitions.

