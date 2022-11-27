Cristiano Ronaldo offered $225 million deal by Saudi Arabian club

Cristiano Ronaldo could be in line for a world record deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in 2023.

Manchester United confirmed an agreement has been reached for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford with immediate effect, following his decision to slam Erik ten Hag, in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month.

The 37-year-old confirmed his intention to leave Old Trafford before the start of the 2022/23 season, with the former Real Madrid hitman linked to a host of European sides, after stating his desire to play in the Champions League.

Los Blancos have already hinted at their lack of interest in bringing him back to Madrid with options in Europe reducing for Ronaldo.

As per reports from CBS Sports, Al Nassr are prepared to offer Ronaldo a three year contract – to play past his 40th birthday – on an estimated $75m annual salary in the Middle East.

A deal for Ronaldo could also form part of Saudi Arabia’s wider bid to host the 2030 World Cup with the Portuguese star tipped for a bid ambassador role alongside old rival Lionel Messi.