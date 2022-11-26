Xavi Hernandez confirms he is in talks with Palmeiras starlet Endrick Felipe

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was crucial in convincing Robert Lewandowski to join the club this summer and it appears he is once again acting salesman to convince another attacking talent.

Brazilian starlet Endrick Felipe is the apple of the European elite’s collective eye, with a host of clubs trailing him. At the age of just 16, Endrick has already made his senior debut for Palmeiras. He has a €60m release clause in his new contract, but many expect him to agree a deal with a club before he can legally move to Europe in 2024. Endrick will not turn 18 until that summer.

It had been thought that Barcelona were lagging behind in the race for Endrick, however speaking to Sport in Qatar, Xavi confirmed he was in conversation with Endrick.

“We have been speaking with his father and also directly with the player. I explained to them the project we have at Barça. We want talent and he is a talent. He has goals, can dribble, a brutal ability to make a difference. He is a player of the present, who is already playing in the Brazilian league, and also of the future.”

“He is the type of footballer we need. He knows the project and we are talking. I hope he will join us. It depends on him.”

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and rivals Real Madrid are leading the pack for his signature.

That may well still be the case despite Xavi’s comments, but it does confirm that Barcelona have not given up. His declarations show a keen desire to bring Endrick on board and few managers are likely to personally pursue the teenage talent. It could well be a factor in the 16-year-old’s eventual decision.