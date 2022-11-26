Watch: Wild celebrations explode in Australia after first World Cup victory since 2010

Australia managed their first points of the 2022 World Cup on Saturday morning European time, and it was fair to say they enjoyed it.

The Socceroos came out the other side of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tunisia which gives them a fighting chance of qualification going into the final match of the group against Denmark.

Mitchell Duke’s remarkable header in the first half gave Australia the lead and it was greeted with wild celebrations ‘down under’.

Australia then fought hard for the rest of the game to keep Tunisia at arms’ length, with Aaron Mooy and Harry Souttar turning in impressive performances. Things didn’t calm down much after the final whistle.

These scenes after Australia's win at the #FIFAWorldCup are absolutely BIBLICAL 💥 Melbourne's Federation Square goes bonkers. [Via @Rory_Flanagan]#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/H6o0SG2bXd — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) November 26, 2022

It is Australia’s first win at the World Cup since they beat Serbia 2-1 in the 2010 World Cup. If Denmark fail to beat France in their fixture later on Saturday, it means Australia will likely only need a point in their final game against the Danes to secure qualification for the first time since 2006.