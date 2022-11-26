Barcelona

Watch: Robert Lewandowski scores first ever World Cup goal for Poland

Remarkably, Robert Lewandowski had never scored at the World Cup before this one. Against Saudi Arabia he put that unwanted run to rest and may have given his side a shot at qualification too.

Poland found themselves very much in a game against Saudi Arabia, as Herve Renard’s side took the game to them. They found themselves behind against the run of play, when Lewandowski skipped past the goalkeeper to pull the ball back for Piotr Zielinski.

Wojciech Szczesny then saved both the penalty and the rebound late in the first half to keep Poland in front. His side would then hit the bar and the post, but as Saudi Arabia cranked up the pressure, Lewandowski would seal the game following a bad defensive error.

While it is somewhat surprising Lewandowski has not scored at the World Cup before, it is just the second of his career. Poland had not qualified with him in the side until 2018, when Poland finished bottom of their group with Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

It did look like particularly costly for Poland in the first match when Lewandowski missed a penalty against Mexico, but this will feel like some form of redemption for the iconic striker.

