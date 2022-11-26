Watch: Kylian Mbappe breaks deadlock for France against Denmark

France had been the more dangerous side against Denmark in their second World Cup group game, but needed Kylian Mbappe to finally break the deadlock.

Mbappe’s pace and ingenuity had been a threat all game but was arguably responsible for missing France’s best chance in the first half, lashing over from the middle of the box.

However as France started to find space on the counter, Mbappe linked up with Theo Hernandez to get the crucial go ahead goal for Les Bleus.

It had to be him… 😏 Kylian Mbappe's quality shines through as he puts his country 1-0 up following a tough first half! 🌟#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/dQPndS07ME — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022

😍 Theo with a great run and an even better assist for Mbappe!pic.twitter.com/7Vg1Zv1NM4 — SempreMilan 🏆 (@SempreMilanCom) November 26, 2022

That would be the first of two goals Mbappe would notch on the night, taking him to the top of the goalscoring charts in the World Cup.

Despite severe injury issues, France have barely missed a beat this World Cup. Although Didier Deschamps’ side conceded in both of their matches, their firepower won out in the end. The reigning champions look well placed to make an assault on a second straight World Cup trophy.