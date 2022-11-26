Watch: Australia take the lead against Tunisia with delightful header

Australia took a shock lead against France in their opening game of the World Cup and have something of a surprise lead against Tunisia too.

After a solid performance against Denmark, Tunisia were expected by many to dominate the game against the Socceroos. The Australian side took the game to Tunisia in the early stages however, taking the lead through a delightful Mitchell Duke header.

Brilliant header 😍 Mitchell Duke gives Australia the lead! 📺📻📲 Watch 🇹🇳 v 🇦🇺 on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds & get more on the @BBCSport app — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 26, 2022

AUSTRALIA BREAKS THROUGH 🇦🇺 Mitch Duke puts the Socceroos on top! pic.twitter.com/UgDzjNY66l — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

This header by Mitchell Duke was *chef's kiss* 😍🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/ToVY3M8blf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

Mitchell Duke scores with a sublime header#TUN 0-1 #AUS pic.twitter.com/E4dbRRCXfA — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 26, 2022

Australia were predicted by many to struggle in their group but a victory over of Tunisia would send them into their final game against Denmark at least level on points with the top team in the group or level on points in second.

The team that finishes second in Group D will face the top team from Group C, which had looked certain to be Argentina ahead of the tournament. Their loss to Saudi Arabia has cast serious doubt over their position though. Australia have not qualified from their group since the 2006 World Cup in Germany.