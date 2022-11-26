2022 World Cup

Watch: Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe link up for potential France winner

France looked as if they might be held to a draw by World Cup dark horses Denmark, but whenever Les Bleus need a moment, Mbappe has been coming up with them.

After Mbappe opened the scoring following a one-two with Theo Hernandez, Denmark drew level just 7 minutes later through Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

As the game moved into its final stages, it was Mbappe who got on the end of Antoine Griezmann’s cross in order to give France the lead.

It is Mbappe’s third goal of the tournament, which puts him joint-top of the Golden Boot race alongside Ecuador’s Enner Valencia. Typically the award can be won with as little as five goals, which Mbappe is well on his way to.

France have qualified after beating Denmark and Mbappe will no doubt want to add to that total against Tunisia in their final group game. He may have to persuade Didier Deschamps not to rest him, with Tunisia likely to throw everything at the French in their final group game, knowing only a win will do for them.

