Watch: Andreas Christensen equalises Kylian Mbappe’s opener for Denmark

Denmark were looking at an uphill task against reigning World Champions France after going a goal down, but are back level after just seven minutes.

Although Denmark were by no means overrun, the French side were creating most of the dangerous chances during the match. With Denmark caught on the counter, France were able to break through Kylian Mbappe and Theo Hernandez, the latter collecting a return pass and finishing for the opener.

Denmark responded quickly though from a set piece, Barcelona central defender Andreas Christensen getting on the end of a flick on from a corner.

DENMARK TIES IT Andreas Christensen levels the score 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/62xnSH2TXv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

Christensen has been impressive form of late and could perhaps even consider himself unfortunate to have not got more of a touch on Mbappe’s opener.

Against Tunisia, Christensen stood out as one of Denmark’s best players, putting up some excellent statistics. That has been a theme of his season, where he has been excellent whenever called upon by Barcelona.