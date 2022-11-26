Sevilla attempting to recruit Inter midfielder in January transfer market

Sevilla are intent on turning around their season after a dreadful first stage, and they will dive into the transfer market in order to make some key additions.

It has been remarked that their midfield has struggled to keep up with the tempo of their competitors. Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic and Thomas Delaney have all struggled for their best form and Sporting Director Monchi will look to bring in fresh legs in the middle.

One of their supposed targets is Inter midfielder Roberto Gagliardini. The 28-year-old is surplus to requirements for Simone Inzaghi and has just five appearances to his name this season, adding up to 173 minutes in total.

Gagliardini is out of contract in the summer, but Sevilla are in need of reinforcements sooner rather than later. Los Nervionenses will move to recruit him in January.

They have plenty of competition though. Inter 24 News quote TuttoMercato as having two Premier League teams interested in him, as well as Sampdoria and Cremonese in Serie A.

Sevilla will be able to sell themselves as a big club hoping to get back into European football next year. Equally, if Gagliardini proves his worth, he will have first-team football at Sevilla. Given he is unlikely to command much of if any transfer fee, wages should not cause too many issues in negotiations.