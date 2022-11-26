Real Sociedad agree internally on January transfer market plans

Real Sociedad are looking for a quiet transfer market this winter. The Txuri-Urdin have enjoyed a good first section of the season, sitting third in the La Liga table and qualifying top of their Europa League group ahead of Manchester United, in spite of several damaging injuries.

La Real have been without star forward and captain Mikel Oyarzabal all season. After suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in March, he has been unable to return since. Equally their star signing, Umar Sadiq, was ruled out for the same reason shortly after joining and is not expected back before the end of the season.

However, as per Diario AS, manager Imanol Alguacil and the technical team have agreed that no action is necessary to strengthen in the January transfer market.

Even though Alexander Sorloth is their only tested striker up front, they have faith in the development of 18-year-old youngster Jon Karrikaburu to continue on the right track. In addition, the return of Oyarzabal and young winger Ander Barrenetxea should ease the pressure on Sorloth and Takefusa Kubo in the attacking positions. Aihen Munoz will also return from injury to give Alguacil an alternative to Diego Rico.

That situation might change if a team comes in with a big money offer for one of their star players. However La Real not only have a habit of promoting from within rather than making reactive signings, but are also in no hurry to sell. The €70m sale of Alexander Isak in the summer means the Txuri-Urdin are financially secure.