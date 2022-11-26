Real Madrid starlet to leave loan move six months early in January

Real Madrid starlet Antonio Blanco emerged as one of the stars of their famed La Fabrica academy, but has struggled to make the jump to senior football.

A standout through the youth ranks and at Real Madrid Castilla, it was thought that Blanco might be able to eek out a spot in the first team eventually. Starved of opportunities, he took the decision to join Cadiz on loan this season, as has former Castilla teammate Victor Chust.

The cultured holding midfielder has failed to make an impact this season though. Appearing just four times this season, in La Liga he has just three appearances, two starts and 159 minutes to his name. The other came in the Copa del Rey, playing 90 minutes as Cadiz fell to a damaging 3-2 defeat to lower division Real Union.

As per Fichajes.net, Blanco will end his loan at Cadiz in January in search of more opportunities. His proposed next destination is Getafe, who were interested in Blanco in the summer.

At the age of 22, Blanco is in serious need of opportunities in order to take the next step in his development. Should he move to Getafe, it is not ostensibly the easiest place to get them. While Quique Sanchez Flores will be aware of his talents, Getafe find themselves in a relegation battle, just three points outside the relegation zone. Traditionally, younger players struggle for opportunities in that scenario.

Equally, competition for central midfield spots at Getafe is fierce. Mauro Arambarri, Jaime Seoane, Carles Alena, Nemanja Maksimovic and Luis Milla are already fighting for minutes.