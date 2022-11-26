Napoli interested in Spain international Adama Traore

Spain international Adama Traore is on the radar of clubs in Italy as he looks to make a future decision in 2023.

Traore returned to Wolves ahead of the 2022/23 season, following a low key six month loan back at former side Barcelona, in the second half of last season.

However, he faces a vital crossroads in his career, with Wolves unlikely to renew his contract, when it expires at the end of the campaign.

The 26-year-old has hinted at wanting to return to Spain, and rebuild his career in La Liga, as he still wants to play a role with La Roja.

According to reports from Gazzetta Dello Sport, covered via Football Italia, Napoli have put Traore on their list of transfer targets, if Hirving Lozano moves on next summer.

The report adds Napoli could also move for Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique, if their interest in Traore falls through, with Los Verdiblancos valuing him at around €15m.